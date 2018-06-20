3 Year Old Saved Mom from Seizures
By Stephanie Blue
Jun 20, 2018 @ 6:26 AM

Savannah is a smarty pants 3 year old in Michigan who was on a walk with her mom and dog, Juno. They were about a block and a half from their house when Savannah’s mom, Jessa, started having a seizure. Savanna immediately ran back to her house, knocked on the door for her grandparents, and they ran back to where her mom was. Juno was standing guard the whole time and the grandparents called for help. This isn’t Jessa’s first seizure, and Juno has even alerted her to an oncoming one on the past. To read more about the hero toddler and her dog, check out the article HERE

