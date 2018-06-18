A 19 Year Old Saved a Baby Deer Trapped in Sewage

Last Wednesday, some workers in northern Montana were working near a sewage lagoon. They saw a baby deer stuck in waist deep mud…uh, poop… near the shoreline. The momma deer couldn’t get to the baby, so it would have died. 19 year old Joe Bauer wasn’t going to let that happen. He trudged through about 100 yards of sewage to get to it, and carried it back 100 yards to its momma. The fawn and mom were saved and Joe was a hero. He said non of his pals high fived him until he took a shower, “They didn’t want me anywhere near them.”

