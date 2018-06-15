A Student with Autism Gave an Incredible Speech at his Graduation
People with Autism are affected in a magnitude of ways. The challenges can vary from simple social skills to completely nonverbal. In Sef Scott’s case, he’s dealing with both being socially impaired and nonverbal, most of the time. Last Saturday, during his graduation, Sef gave an AMAZING 6 minute speech during the ceremony in Frisco, Texas. Over 1,000 kids were in his graduating class. The ceremony was held at a stadium that seats about 12,000 people, and it looked like most of those seats were filled. That didn’t sway Sef one bit, he NAILED his speech. Listen HERE

