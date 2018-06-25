A Woman’s New Neighbor is Actually Her Sister She’d Been Looking For

Hillary Harris is 31 and from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She was put up for adoption when she was a baby. After she got pregnant with her own daughter, she wanted to track down her biological parents. She found out her birth father died in 2002, but in his obituary she saw the names of his other kids. So, Hillary tried tracking them down, but didn’t get anywhere.

About a year ago a new couple moved in next door and she saw the name on one of the boxes was the same as one of the names in the obit. She asked the woman what her dad’s name was, and sure enough, it’s Hillary’s dad too! Her LONG LOST SISTER just moved in next door! For all the details, click HERE