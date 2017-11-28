It’s almost Stocking Stuffer Store Time!

Mix 106.9 is happy to again help sponsor a Peoria Area Holiday tradition—the Stocking Stuffer Children’s Stores! From December 7th through the 17th, kids 12 and under can get their Christmas shopping for Mom & Dad, Sisters & Brothers, Grandma & Grandpa, other family members and friends–even their teachers, all in one stop! Parents relax in a designated seating area right outside the doors, while the kids do the shopping with a volunteer helper, and each gift is bagged and tagged, and ready for holiday giving. All proceeds will help the children and families served by The Crittenton Centers.

Get the two Stocking Stuffer Store locations, schedules and hours HERE.