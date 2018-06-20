Ameren Reports Spike In Scam Attempts

Ameren is warning business and residential customers of a scam.

The utility reports more than 50 customers have called Ameren’s Customer Care Center this week saying they were warned that if payment was not made within one hour their service would be disconnected. The customers were urged to make the payment by a pre-paid money card.

“This is not a practice or policy of Ameren Illinois,” said Shirley Stennis, director of customer service for Ameren Illinois. “In fact, we give our customers the opportunity to make payment arrangements and would never demand payment in his manner.”

The utility says in the last five years, more than 3,100 customers have reported being scammed or being the victims of an attempted scam. The most common scheme involved a person who poses as an Ameren Illinois representative, calls a customer, and threatens to disconnect the customer’s electric service if the customer does not make an immediate payment (usually through a prepaid credit card).

Small businesses are frequent targets because they yield higher dollar amounts than individual residential accounts and business owners fear having their power shut off during busy times of the day.

“Anyone who suspects they have been contacted by an imposter should hang up the phone or close the door and call us immediately at 800-755-5000,” Stennis said. “We can’t stress enough that our customers are the first and best line of defense in preventing these scams.”

