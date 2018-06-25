Are These Things Cheap or Frugal?

Today on The Morning Mix, the differences between being cheap and being frugal. In most people’s worlds, being cheap is bad, but being frugal is admirable. According to a new survey, people were asked if a bunch of things you can do to save money fall on the cheap side, or on the frugal side. Here are the results:
- Not leaving a tip…CHEAP
- Buying generic groceries or electronics…FRUGAL
- Carefully tracking how much electricity you use…FRUGAL
- Reusing tea bags or coffee filters…CHEAP
- Calculating your portion of a group dinner bill to the penny…CHEAP
- Diluting liquid hand soap with water to make it last longer…CHEAP
- Using deals or coupons for everything you buy…FRUGAL
- Always tipping 15% regardless of how good the service was…CHEAP
- Re-gifting…CHEAP
- Only drinking at home, never at a bar or restaurant…FRUGAL
Do you agree with these? Are you cheap or frugal? What other things would you say are cheap or frugal?