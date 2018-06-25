Are These Things Cheap or Frugal?

Today on The Morning Mix, the differences between being cheap and being frugal. In most people’s worlds, being cheap is bad, but being frugal is admirable. According to a new survey, people were asked if a bunch of things you can do to save money fall on the cheap side, or on the frugal side. Here are the results:

Not leaving a tip…CHEAP Buying generic groceries or electronics…FRUGAL Carefully tracking how much electricity you use…FRUGAL Reusing tea bags or coffee filters…CHEAP Calculating your portion of a group dinner bill to the penny…CHEAP Diluting liquid hand soap with water to make it last longer…CHEAP Using deals or coupons for everything you buy…FRUGAL Always tipping 15% regardless of how good the service was…CHEAP Re-gifting…CHEAP Only drinking at home, never at a bar or restaurant…FRUGAL

Do you agree with these? Are you cheap or frugal? What other things would you say are cheap or frugal?