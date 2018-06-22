Are you ready for the kids to go back to school…NOW?
By Randy Rundle
Jun 22, 2018 @ 6:19 AM
Today on The Morning Mix–Parents only last about 13 days into their kids’ Summer break before they go NUTS. The main reason, of course, is you feel a lot of pressure to keep them entertained. A new survey says 58% of parents feel like they have to figure out activities for the kids for the WHOLE Summer, and 64% have felt like they’ve let their kids down because they didn’t come up with enough good stuff for them to do. The top five things do to keep their kids occupied include: Amusement parks, movies, the zoo, bowling and camping.  In between, kids are just staring at video screens.

Where do YOU stand on this? What are your kids doing this Summer? Any suggestions for other parents?

 

