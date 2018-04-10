A suspect in connection with an alleged armed robbery of a Peoria restaurant has been taken into custody after a brief standoff with officers.

Officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday at Subway in the 1800 block of North Knoxville Avenue. One man implied having a weapon during the hold up and ran from the scene.

Peoria police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says officers later saw a man answering the description of the suspect in the 1600 block of N. New York Ave. The man ran from officers as he was discovered.

The suspect barricaded himself in a garage off an alley the 1600 block of N. New York Ave.

Numerous officers arrived at the scene and negotiators spoke with the subject for several minutes before he surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without incident.

Police are continuing their investigation.

The post Armed Robbery Suspect In Custody appeared first on 1470 WMBD.