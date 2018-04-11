Armon Brummett To Play At Bradley

Bradley University’s men’s basketball program has announced the addition of a highly sought after player.

6-4 guard Armon Brummett of Decatur MacArthur High School has signed a National Letter of Intent to play at Bradley beginning in 2018-19.

Brummett averaged 18.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game his senior year at MacArthur. He was named to the Decatur Herald and Review’s Macon County Player of the Year.

Brummett also was named to the IHSA All-State Second Team while also earning first-team all-county and all-conference honors.

“We’re excited that Armon is joining the Bradley family, ” said Bradley head coach Brian Wardle in a news release. “He fits into our culture both on the court and in the classroom. He is also very athletic, brings a lot of versatility and toughness to our program and plays with an intensity that is contagious. Armon has always been a successful multi-sport athlete and with his focus now just on basketball, his upside is tremendous. We’re excited to get into the gym and work with him when he arrives on campus this summer.”

