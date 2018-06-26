Bomb Squad Gang Members Named In Federal Indictment

An indictment was unsealed in federal court in Peoria Tuesday against 15 members of the Peoria street gang known as “Bomb Squad.”

The indictment charges all of them with federal racketeering under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act. That charge alone makes all the gang members eligible to up to life in prison, if convicted.

Weapons and drug related charges are also included in the indictment detailed by U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois John Childress and local law enforcement officials.

The indictment alleges those charged are participants in a racketerring conspiracy that has “committed numerous shootings and acts of violence, including the April 8 murder of rival gang member (Anthony Polnitz) and a bystander, a Bradley University student (Nasjay Murry).

Twelve of the gang members named in the indictment are also charged with one or more counts of Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering (VICAR) that include assualt with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder, and with using firearms during the commission of a violent crime.

Among the charges in the indictment is that one of those indicted, Kentrevion Watkins, provided a juvenile Bomb Squad member with the handgun belonging to fellow defendant Kenwan Crowe. That handgun the juvenile allegedly used in the April 8 double homicide on Bradley Avenue.

The indictment alleges 46 overt acts in which gang members and associates engaged in murder, drug trafficking, witness tampering, arson and robbery.

The 15 Bomb Squad members named in the indictment and the charges against them are:

Eugene Haywood, 24, aka “Nuno,” RICO, VICAR, Firearm used in crime of violence

Reavaughn Rogers, 18, aka “Lil Poppi,” RICO

Kenwan Crowe, 19, RICO, VICAR, Firearm used in crime of violence

Terry Moss, 23, aka “Lil Man,” RICO, VICAR, Firearm used in crime of violence, Possession with intent to distribute and distribution of crack cocaine, Felon in possession of firearm

Ezra Johnson, 22, aka “Lil Wody,” RICO, VICAR, firearm used in crime of violence, Possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin

Jovan McCree, 36, aka “Vano,” RICO, VICAR, firearm used in crime of violence

Jahlin Wilson, 21, aka “BD,” RICO, VICAR, Firearm used in crime of violence, Felon in possession of a firearm

Andre Neal-Ford, 20, aka “Monkey Man,” RICO, VICAR, Firearm used in crime of violence

Lance Washington, 22, RICO, VICAR, Firearm used in crime of violence

Torieuanno White, 24, aka “T.A.,” RICO, VICAR, Firearm used in crime of violence, Felon in possession of a firearm

Sherman Williams, 26, aka “Shady,” RICO, VICAR, Firearm used in crime of violence, Possession with intent to distribute and distribution of marijuana

Lloyd Dotson, 27, RICO, Possession with intent to distribute and distribution of crack cocaine

Keith Gregory, 19, aka “Kilo,” RICO, VICAR, Firearm used in crime of violence

Mytrez Flora, 24, aka “Trez,” RICO

Kentrevion Watkins, 19, aka “Tutu,” RICO, VICAR, Firearm used in crime of violence

“Bomb Squad is a criminal enterprise in which its members participate in a pattern of racketeering activity, including murder and attempted murder,” Childress said.

The indictment was returned by a federal grand jury June 20 and sealed pending the arrest of all the suspects. Many of those arrests occurred as late as Tuesday morning.

Five of the defendants are already in state custody.

The Bomb Squad is no secret to the Peoria Police Department. Nearly 12 members of the gang were arrested on conspiracy charges in 2012.

“Bomb Squad did not get the message,” said Interim Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion III. “Therefore, we are where we are today.”

The federal indictment against the 15 Bomb Squad members can be read HERE.

The post Bomb Squad Gang Members Named In Federal Indictment appeared first on 1470 WMBD.