Bottles of Water Left in Your Car Could Start a Fire

Lots of us leave half full bottles of water in our car. I probably have one in there right now. HOWEVER, if you’re like me and left one behind, you could find your car ON FIRE when you get ready to leave! Here’s what happens: When the sun hits a plastic bottle at the right angle, the water in there can act like a lens, and concentrate the light on one specific point. The pinpoint of light can cause smoldering, or worse. Some firefighters in Oklahoma posted a video last year that shows how it can happen…so there’s proof this is real. On the flip side, there are videos showing how you can use a bottle of water to start a fire for survival. soooo, just bring those bottles of water inside from now on. The more you know…