Bradley Statue Expected To Make “Full Recovery”

The statue of Bradley University founder Lydia Moss Bradley will be on the mend for about a month.

The statue was toppled over during an accident on campus late Saturday night. University officials said it is believed a female driver fell asleep at the wheel on St. James Street and collided with the statue knocking it about 25 to 50 feet off its base in Founder’s Circle.

The driver was not impaired and declined treatment at the scene. The driver was not ticketed because the accident occurred on private property.

The university released a statement Tuesday saying the statue was transported by skid steer to the Heuser Art Studio. Scupture Specialist Fisher Stolz has reported the statue sustained “minimal damage.” The university expects a complete damage report later this week.

“While she is expected to make a full recovery,” according to the statement, “the physical therapy will likely take about a month.”

“During that time,” according to the statement, “(the statue) will be cared for in a secure facility where she will be treated by the best of the best.”

The university is encouraging well-wishers to share their thoughts on social media, using #GetWellSoonLydia to make sure officials see all their posts.

The statue has been an iconic fixture of Bradley University’s Founder’s Circle since 1997 when it was first placed during the university’s centennial celebration.

