Bring Light To The Fight: Raising Awareness About Opioids

Addressing Peoria’s opioid crisis.

The Overdose Prevention Agency is hoping to raise awareness, funds and spirits this weekend with the “Bring Light to the Fight” event.

Despite its prevalence, drug abuse is a topic Americans tend to steer away from. In order to create a meaningful conversation, TOPA is partnering with nonprofit Invictus Woods and local remodeling and construction company C.T. Gabbert to reduce the stigma surrounding drug addiction.

C.T. Gabbert’s Joe Gabbert says that addiction touches every part of the Peoria community.

“I was just talking to a guy (who said he) just went in for some normal dental work. And, he was given more pills than he thought was even necessary for the amount of work that was done,” Gabbert said.

He says people can easily get addicted to opioids after an injury or surgery.

“Bring Light to the Fight” will provide resources for those battling addiction and help educate Peoria residents about the relevance substance abuse has in the community.

A group of Bradley University seniors have created a portrait for the event, highlighting those affected by the opioid epidemic.

“All four of us have been impacted by the opioid epidemic. Back home, or we also know people in Peoria who have lost loved ones,” said Cariline Letzel. “One of the girls from my high school died our senior year.”

Bradley senior Noelle Mefford added, “I had a similar experience this past year. A fellow graduate member of my class also passed away.”

Mefford tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan the portrait was the group’s

Capstone project this year, required for graduation for Bradley’s public relations majors.

During “Bring Light to the Fight” there will be Naloxone distribution, guest speakers discussing overall education of substance abuse issues, free sexual health screenings and safe sex kits, CPR training by the Peoria Fire Department and a silent auction.

The event is being held at C.T. Gabbert, 1323 SW Adams Street, from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.

