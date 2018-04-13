BU Hosting ‘STEM’ Education Day

All things ‘rockets and robots’…

Bradley University is hosting a STEM celebration this weekend.

The presentation is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in the Bradley’s Michel Student Center Ballroom and the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

STEM is a term for Science, Technology, Math and Engineering used to group together the academic disciplines. It’s typically used when discussing education policy and curriculum in schools.

Co-Director of Bradley University’s Center for STEM education, Dr. Kevin Finsen, says the event highlights the importance of STEM education for today’s students.

Celebrate STEM Day will feature a number of activities including rocket launches and robotic activities throughout the day that the public is invited to attend.

For the past six years, Bradley University has invited a nationally-known STEM speaker to campus, to help highlight the role of STEM education in today’s world.

“Each of our speakers is asked to share something about their life, education, interests, what they are doing in their careers now, and how STEM has been a critical factor in their careers. This is an outreach program to get the community more connected with and interested in STEM–whether as a vocation or hobby,” Finsen said.

This year’s speaker is Bryan Palaszewski from NASA’s Stennis Space Center. He will be speaking about the Manned Missions and Exploration of our Solar System.

Finsen tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that the event is focused on young students, but is for all ages.

“We certainly want to get the young people enthused, and in the pipeline to getting the education that they need. But, of course it’s also the older people too that need to facilitate and help these people learn what they need to learn,” Finsen said.

For a schedule of events for Bradley University’s STEM celebration, click HERE.

