Business Opens In Downtown Peoria

A more than 40-year-old Peoria business is adding a store downtown.

When Academy of Screenprinting and Awards co-owners, Mike and Debbie Hallar, drove past the for sale space in the historic Marquette building in December, they were impressed.

“We had been looking for a second location for a while. We looked in and it used to be that the building hasn’t been fixed up for years and years,” Mike said. “(Kert) Huber has done an amazing job. When we drove by and saw the ‘For Rent’ sign and I told Deb to send him an email. Three days later we were signing a lease.”

Developer Kert Huber said the city worked with him to spruce up the space at 701 Main St.

“The City was great to work with…the State was a little more difficult,” Huber said.

But Huber says the new store would not be possible without historic tax credits. The Marquette Building was constructed in 1924, built around the same time as other solid and still-standing structures in Peoria.

“So we knew the quality of the building,” Huber said.

At a Thursday morning ribbon cutting, city leaders expressed optimism that the new store will bolster the downtown business community.

Its location, in particular, is of importance with the spot between the Warehouse District, local hospitals and the heart of downtown Peoria.

Which is what attracted Debbie Hallar. She remembers shopping in downtown Peoria when it was bustling business center.

“I’d like to see that excitement come back down to Peoria,” Hallar said.

Now she hopes her store, which specializes in personalized and local memorabilia, will be part of solid future.

The Academy of Screenprinting and Awards has a new downtown home, but the same local flavor. pic.twitter.com/A5tC6rQZVJ — Ryan Piers (@RyanPiersMedia) April 12, 2018

