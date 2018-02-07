Candidate Objections Delaying Early Voting

The Peoria County Election Commission has announced that early voting and vote by mail for the March Primary has been delayed by ongoing objections to Illinois Attorney General candidate Scott Drury.

Early voting and vote by mail was scheduled to start Feb. 8.

Peoria Election Commission Executive Director Thom Bride says vote by mail ballots will be available as soon as the dispute is resolved by the courts.

Drury was removed from the ballot last Friday, but appealed and an emergency stay pending appeal was ordered by the 1st District Appellate Court, placing him back on the ballot. Briefs for the appeal are due by February 9.

Bride says a public test, initially scheduled Feb. 12, will also have to be rescheduled. A new date has yet to be determined.

Bride says the ballot must be finalized and tested before the start of voting, or the Election Commission faces the possibility of remaking every ballot voted once the court case is finished.

“Right now, we have around 200 vote by mail ballot applications and will mail them as soon as the ballot is finalized,” Bride said in a news release. “I don’t think a delay of a few days will be that much of an issue, as we’ll still be mailing the ballots over thirty days before the election. And, early voting the first week or two is traditionally very slow.”

Bride says voters that show up looking to vote Feb. 8 will be offered a vote by mail ballot.

Voters wanting to request a Vote by Mail ballot can contact the Peoria County Election Commission at (309) 494-8683.

