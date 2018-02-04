CAT Visitors Center Celebrating Black History Month

A month-long exhibit at the Doug Oberhelman Caterpillar Visitors Center is back celebrating Black History Month.

“The exhibit features stories, artwork and artifacts from Peoria’s African American Hall of Fame,” said visitors center manager Susan Morton, “and the work that they’ve done here in Peoria to recognize individuals who have have made a significant contributions to our society.”

Peoria’s African American Hall of Fame celebrates it’s 30th anniversary this year.

Morton says in doing research for Black History Month through the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, she discovered a Peoria resident was part of a very important group of pilots in World War II.

“I learned that Peoria’s Randy Robinson was one of the Tuskegee Airmen. So, there’s all these ties that you may not be aware of in our history here,” Morton said.

Henry Vicary, Caterpillar Guest and Community Relations Director, says the Black History Month exhibit is a big draw for the CAT Visitors Center, and it brought in record attendance last February.

“Diversity is key to Caterpillar’s success, it always has been,” Vicary said. “Whether that’s great contributions by African Americans here in Peoria, or around the country, or all of our international folks who’ve made this a great company for over 90 years.”

Vicary says the Black History exhibit includes the display of the Peoria Historical Society’s Lincoln Banner. Caterpillar paid to have the Banner restored in 2017.

The Black History Month exhibit will be on display at the Caterpillar Visitors Center through February 28.

