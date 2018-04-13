Cause Of Overnight Fire Under Investigation

A garage fire late Thursday night was likely set.

Peoria firefighters were called to the 1400 block of S. Griswold Avenue just before midnight on reports of a garage fire.

Crews were already in the area putting out a small grass fire.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found the garage had burned to the ground. A neighbor’s car inside was also a total loss.

Fire investigators said they believe that juveniles may be responsible for both the garage and grass fires.

Both fires remain under investigation.

