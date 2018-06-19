Chillicothe Post Office Dedicated To Fallen Navy SEAL

(WEEK)– The Chillicothe Post Office has a new name.

The post office as named after U-S Navy Chief William Ryan Owens, who died in January 2017, during a raid in Yemen.

During Monday’s dedication, Owens was remembered as a brave hero gone too soon. During his time as a Navy SEAL Owens was deployed 12 times.

Members of Owens’ family said that from a young age, he had a calling to serve his country.

Wife Carryn Owens said, “Ryan is an American Hero, and he was our hero. Able to do such a difficult job, but always making his presence felt in our lives. Our children were, and are everything to us both.”

Congressman Darin LaHood and Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguanetti were also in attendance at the ceremony at Chillicothe Park.

Patti Smith

