A Christmas Prince got me. SEND HELP

I’ve been reading TERRIBLE reviews for A Christmas Prince on Netflix. People are tweeting about how it’s so bad it’s actually good. I VOWED to not watch it! I mean, my time is precious and the last thing I need is to rot my brain with this nonsense.

(Sigh) That being said…with us being sick (I blame the fever) and the downtime I had…I logged onto my Netflix on TV. A Christmas Prince was right there, beckoning me like an after school special…saying “All your friends watched me. Come on, just a couple minutes won’t hurt. It’s OK…Wyatt is sleeping…he’ll never know…” I begrudgingly hit “play” and before I know it, it happened. The terrible acting, the awful script writing, the lousy Lifetime story line…all melted together into a seemingly lovely pot of addiction. I sat, and watched, and watched….

I’d like to say I had the courage to just say “NO!” But alas…Rose McIver was the star and…me being a dedicated iZombie fan…I just couldn’t turn my back on her.

It finally ended. The supposed nightmare that has overcome so many of my friends ended. Was I relieved? Embarrassingly, no. I wanted more! I wanted to know what happened next! What was her decision about where she would live! WHAT HAPPENED NEXT!!

(again…heavy sigh…) So here it is. My name is Stephanie Blue. And I, too, watched and liked, nay, loved, A Christmas Prince.