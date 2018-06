A 2 year old kid in Paw Paw, Michigan went missing last week. He got out of his bedroom, opened the front door of their house, and wandered off. He was missing for quite awhile. Luckily, the family dog went with him and stayed by his side the whole time. The cops were able to find the 2 year old by following the dog’s paw prints. The kid was in a muddy, wooded area about a mile away and he was covered in bug bites, but should be fine. To see pics of the hero Boxer, click HERE