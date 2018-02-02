Coroner: Police Involved Shooting Victim Shot 16 Times

The victim of Thursday’s police involved shooting in South Peoria was shot 16 times, according to preliminary autopsy results released from the Peoria County coroner.

Daniel El, 33, of Peoria Heights was fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with three Peoria police officers in South Peoria.

Coroner Jamie Harwood said El had eight penetrating wounds, “with projectiles removed from the body.” El also had five perforating wounds with exit and three graze wounds.

“El was struck in the chest, the abdomen and the pelvis, as well as different portions of his extremities,” Harwood said.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, Harwood would not disclose the caliber of projectiles removed from El or if they were from a handgun or rifle.

Harwood admitted he was not surprised at the number of wounds sustained by El, but, “We know from the Peoria (Police Department’s) news release an officer was shot and fired at and hit. I don’t what that takes to protect our community from an individual who would take that action.”

Harwood said toxicology results are pending, but there was nothing on El’s person to suggest he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Harwood said his office is working in tandem with Illinois State Police to conduct the investigation into the incident. Neither office will be in direct contact with the Peoria Police Department during the investigation.

The incident started with a traffic violation around 2:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of SW Jefferson, near Apple.

Peoria Police Chief Jerry Mitchell, during a Thursday afternoon news conference, said El was pulled over for disobeying a stop sign and expired license plate registration.

A passenger in the vehicle was arrested for what Mitchell said was likely an outstanding warrant.

As officers reapproached the vehicle, El drove away from the stop before losing control at Garden and Warren and ran from officers. The officers pursued El, encountering him in the 2700 block of Southwest Jefferson. Mitchell says that is when the exchange of gunfire took place.

Mitchell also said Peoria police are still in the process of implementing its body camera program, and none of the officers were wearing one at the time.

