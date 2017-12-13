The cutest little pan ever!

My one online Black Friday purchase was a new cooking pan set! I know, party animal. Today, I finally got around to opening the giant box of goodies. One-by-one, I unwrapped my new kitchen accessories in excitement. When I thought I was done, I was surprised to find one more. The littlest pan ever! After some investigation, aka reading the side of the box, it was discovered that this was no mistake or gamma ray shrunk once regular sized pan. It was actually called a “one egg pan”. Of course my first reaction was… who only makes one egg?