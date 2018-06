Hey, it’s Randy. Tons of people flipped out the other day when IHOP temporarily changed its name to IHOb, with the “b” standing for “Burgers,” since they’re roiling out a new line of hamburgers. So, that begs the question: Which do you like more, pancakes or burgers?

According to a new survey, the winner is…Pancakes! 40% say they like pancakes more, 37% prefer burgers, 14% can’t decide, and 9% don’t like either. If given the choice, what do YOU prefer?