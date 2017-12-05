My Dog or I? Who loves my Prego Pillow more.

I’m really not sure why I was holding out, but after having several restless nights, I finally purchased a pregnancy pillow.

I know they come in all shapes and sizes. Literally there are some that are so large they could be a bed!

But, alas, I choose this small one that is AMAZING.

The ONLY issue is my puppy dog , Josie. She loves my prego pillow too. So much so, sometimes while I’m making dinner I hear a lot of commotion in the bedroom only to walk in find her completely flipping it around and around and back and forth similar to Hulk Hogan against his poor opponent in a wrestling match back in 1987.

My prego pillow has turned into the ultimate dog toy. Just hope she doesn’t try to rip the stuffing out of this one.