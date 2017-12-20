Don’t miss our annual Commercial-Free Christmas!
By Randy Rundle
|
Dec 20, 2017 @ 11:16 AM

Again this year, Mix 106.9 will provide the soundtrack for your Christmas celebration! It’s our annual Commercial-Free Christmas–36 straight hours of the very Best Mix of Christmas music that’s perfect for your family gatherings and parties, opening gifts, or just enjoying the feeling of the season.  It all starts at Noon Christmas Eve, and extends all the way through Midnight Christmas night.  Listen on a radio, stream it from our website HERE, or download our free listen live app. Our thanks to The Uftring Auto Group and Alwan Pharmacy for making it possible. Merry Christmas from everyone at Mix 106.9!

Related Content

Mix 106.9 Cares For Cops
Witness Cubs History
We salute ALL Veterans.
UPDATED Solar Eclipse Info
Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family!
Get Excited For The Duck Race!
Comments