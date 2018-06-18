Driver Ticketed After Construction Zone Crash

A Pekin man was ticketed following a four-vehicle accident in a construction zone on the Shade-Lohmann Bridge in Tazewell County.

State Police say a vehicle driven by Shawn Sarver, 28, of Pekin did not slow down in time before striking the rear of another vehicle at 8:55 a.m. Monday. Traffic had been slowed down in the construction zone.

The accident led to a chain reaction crash involving two vehicle’s behind Sarver’s car.

Sarver and another driver, an unidentified 57-year-old woman from Beardstown, were transported to local hospitals with what were described a minor injuries.

Sarver was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Lanes of I-474 westbound on the Shade-Lohmann Bridge were briefly closed with all four units moving from the lanes of traffic onto the shoulder during the investigation.

