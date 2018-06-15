Durbin Seeks Transparency In Drug Ads

Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin wants major drug companies to come clean about the costs of their medications.

Durbin, during a visit to OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois Friday, said he has introduced legislation requiring drug companies to reveal the price of their medicines in their advertisements.

Durbin also said he has co-sponsored a bipartisan bill, approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee, that would combat what he called “abusive delay tactics” brand-name drug companies use to keep affordable generic drugs out of the market.

“By requiring drug companies to tell us their prices and cracking down on gimmicks used to reduce competition, two bipartisan measures I have supported, we can create a more transparent and affordable system for consumers,” Durbin said.

Durbin claimed at the same time the pharmaceutical industry is increasing prices to patients and the federal government, it spends over $6 billion on advertising and $20 billion in aggressive marketing to prescribers.

Durbin also took issue with Republican President Donald Trump and the GOP.

Durbin claimed drug prices have increased since Trump took office with no new rules implemented to cut costs, even though the president promised to bring down drug prices.

Durbin said since 2017 the cost of Lyrica has gone up 29 percent, now costing an average of $568 a month; Humira is up 19 percent to $5,500 per month and Xarelto is up 17 percent to $522 per month.

Durbin also said epinephrine auto-injectors, or EpiPen, costs have “skyrocketed” from $100 for a 2-pack in 2007 to over $600 today. Durbin said “thanks to public outcry” a generic version of EpiPen is currently available for $300.

