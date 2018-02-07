Education Chief Promises $350M to IL Schools By June

(AP) – The state’s education chief says that the $350 million boost promised to public schools this year will be distributed beginning in April.

State schools Superintendent Tony Smith told the Senate Education Committee Tuesday that he is working with the comptroller to ensure the money gets to approximately 850 school districts by the June 30 end of the fiscal year.

Lawmakers approved landmark legislation last summer to rectify the nation’s most inequitable education funding system. It included the boost for this year.

But Smith says the State Board of Education still isn’t sure of the exact distribution because of glitches in the legislation approving the infusion.

Sen. Andy Manar sponsored the funding overhaul. The Bunker Hill Democrat agreed lawmakers must adopt a new measure for the state education board to act.

