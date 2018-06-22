Escapetown Peoria To Open

What is descibed as a new immersive, interactive experience is coming to Peoria.

Escapetown Peoria will be an escape room with teams attempting to solve real-life puzzles with a series of clues and locks in a one-hour time limit.

Escapetown Peoria will open July 5 at 4812-B N. Sheridan Road.

There will be three differently themed escape scenarios, according to gamemaster Michael Whittle in a news release. A Wild West Jailbreak room will open immediately, with the Devil’s Playground and Undercover Break-In to follow in 2019.

“We’re thrilled to be here in Peoria,” Whittle said. “We really put a huge emphasis in creativity and detail when building our rooms. Our goal is for an awesome cutomer experience.”

More information and group booking online are available HERE.

