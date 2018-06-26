Ever take ALL the pictures out of a frame?

Hey, it’s Randy. Just got a new picture of my oldest son for the frame I keep on my desk here at the station. The new photo happens to have been taken by his younger brother, the photographer. To get it to fit, I had to take out all the others that were already packed into the same frame. Turns out I had pics of him from 3rd grade all the way to the 23 year-old young man that he is today. Of course, tons of great memories came flooding back.

My children are, without question, the greatest accomplishments of my life.

Have you ever taken some time to check all the photos you have stored in a frame? It’s like stepping into a time machine.