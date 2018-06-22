“Fake It Till You Make It” really does help, Deep Fried Oreos coming to stores, and the difference between a hobo, a tramp, and a bum
By Randy Rundle
Jun 22, 2018 @ 8:30 AM

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

  1. 66% of people who are successful in their careers say that at some point on their way up,they had to “fake it to make it,” according to a new study. The main way was by projecting confidence even when they weren’t really sure what they were doing. And the majority of them wore clothes that made them look more professional, which helped them get ahead in their careers. 2. You’re not going to have to go to fairs to get deep fried Oreos anymore. They’re about to start selling a home version. They’ll be hitting the freezer section at Walmart soon. 3. There’s a difference between a hobo, a  tramp, and a bum. A hobo travels around looking for work…A tramp only works when he has to…And bums don’t work at all. There you go.
