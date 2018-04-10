“Fake Weed” Cases Continue To Rise

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 107 cases of people becoming severely ill after using synthetic cannabinoids.

Sixty-two cases are reported in the Tri-County area with 29 cases in Peoria County, 32 cases in Tazewell County and one in Woodford County. The death of a Tazewell County man in a Peoria hospital Monday is the third death attributed to use of the substance.

Public health officials say the products often go by the names of K2, Spice, Black Mamba, Kush, Kronic and other. There are also marketed as herbal or liquid incense. Synthetic cannabinoids are often believed to be a safe alternative to marijuana, but they are not.

“In surrounding states you will find that it is sometimes legal,” said Illinois Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti who, along with local medical and law enforcement officials, briefed reporters Tuesday at UnityPoint-Health Methodist. “Here in Illinois synthetic cannabinoids are very illegal.”

Individuals who have been sickened have reported coughing up blood, blood in the urine, severe bloody nose, bleeding gums, and/or internal bleeding. Many cases have tested positive for a lethal anitcoagulant often used in rat poison.

Synthetic cannabinoids can be found in places like convenience stores, gas stations, drug paraphernalia shops, novelty stores and online. Sanguinetti said three arrests had been in Chicago. Peoria Interim Police Chief Loren Marion said one adult male was arrested and 44 grams of the substance were confiscated in Peoria last week.

“If people think it is alright to take synthetic cannabinoids because you can buy it and it makes it right, there will inevitably be more deaths,” Sanguinetti said.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said authorities are ready to take a heavy-handed approach to get the substance off the street.

“If we determine someone is responsible for selling this product or supplying this product to anyone who later succumbs to the complications of it, or dies from it, these individuals could face a charge of Class X felony of a drug-induced homicide,” Asbell said.

Anyone who has a reaction to synthetic cannabinoids, such as severe bleeding, should call 911 or have someone take them to the emergency department immediately.

Asbell also said anyone who wishes to voluntary surrender the product can do so at any local law enforcement agency, no questions asked, for proper disposal.

The number of cases and counties of residence are posted on the IDPH website at 1:30 p.m. each weekday.

