Family Sues Peoria Officers, City In Federal Court

The City of Peoria and six police officers are being sued in federal court.

A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the estate of Eddie Russell, Jr. Russell was shot and killed by police Sept. 20, 2017 at the end of a standoff with police in the 2900 block of W. Sheffield Drive.

Russell’s mother, Anita Johnson, is administrator of the estate.

“His presence is definitely missed at every family function,” Johnson told reporters during a news conference Monday at Peoria’s NAACP headquarters. “The family still struggles with him not being there.”

The suit names as defendants the City of Peoria and police Sgt. Matthew Lane and officers Sean Johnston, Christopher Heaton, Tyler Hodges, Jason Leigh and Ian McDowell.

The suit alleges the officers “shot Edward 18 times without lawful justification” and Russell presented “no immediate threat to the Peoria police officers or anyone else.”

The suit also claims Russell suffered from a mental illness (schizoaffective bipolar disorder) and the officers knew Russell had a mental illness issue “based on prior interactions with him.”

“The officers executed a military style mission and shot a young man who was in mental crisis,” said attorney Andrew Stroth with Action Injury Law Group. “(The officers) knew Eddie. They knew he had suffered from mental illness.”

“Rather than giving Eddie, or as (the family) affectionately called him ‘Junior,’ the help he needed, the officers decided to end Eddie’s life at age of 25,” Stroth said.

The suit also contends the police department “jointly agreed/conspired with one another to prepare false, misleading and incomplete official reports and to give false, incomplete and misleading versions of the events” and maintained a “Code of Silence” to protect the officers and the police department.

Peoria County State’s Attorney Jerry Brady in January ruled the six Peoria police officers were “legally justified in their use of deadly force” in Russell’s shooting.

Brady said he based his opinion on the results of an Illinois State Police investigation into the incident and a review of appellate court opinions.

“All officers reported seeing the gun in Russell’s right hand prior to the shooting while he advanced quickly toward those officers,” Brady said during a news conference announcing his decision. “As Russell had advanced toward (the officers) he continued to raise and lower his handgun at about a 45-degree angle.”

The family contends Russell did not have a weapon and was raising his arms to open a garage door.

Stroth said the family also takes offense to the police department’s previously announced plans to award 2017 Police Valor Awards to the six officers as a result of Russell’s shooting.

Interim Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion requested a postponement of the award ceremony because the Illinois State Police is continuing an investigation into another police-involved shooting in Peoria Feb. 1.

Stroth said the family and the American Civil Liberties Union hopes the lawsuit is a catalyst for more training of Peoria police officers in dealing with mental health issues.

As for the family, Johnson says she is still coping with the loss her son.

“He was my protector,” Johnson said. “As a single woman I didn’t realize how much he really protected me until he was no longer on this earth.”

Russell’s father, Eddie Russell, Sr., said he has just gone through his first Father’s Day without his son.

“I would get a call, ‘Hey Dad, Happy Father’s Day, let’s go get something to eat.’” Russell Sr. said. “I still waited for that call. But in my heart of hearts I still heard it.”

The Peoria Police Department said it would not comment on the lawsuit or the comments made during the news conference.

