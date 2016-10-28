FBI Reopening Clinton Email Investigation

(AP) The FBI informed Congress Friday it is investigating whether new emails that have emerged in its probe of Hillary Clinton’s private server may contain classified information. The FBI said in July its investigation was finished.

The disclosure raises the possibility of the FBI reopening the criminal investigation involving the Democratic presidential nominee just days before the election, although it is not clear if that will happen.

Clinton’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

In a letter sent to congressional leaders, FBI Director James Comey says that new emails have come to light recently that have prompted investigators to take another look at the sensitive government information that flowed through the private email sever Clinton used while serving as secretary of state.

FBI letter to the House Judiciary Committee

Donald Trump is praising the FBI’s decision to investigate new emails found in the probe of Hillary Clinton’s private server.

The Republican nominee said Friday that “perhaps finally justice will be served.” He was addressing a roaring crowd in Manchester, New Hampshire shortly after news broke of the FBI decision.

Trump said that “Clinton’s corruption is on a scale we have never seen before” and said that “we must not let her take her criminal scheme into the Oval Office.”

Trump said he had “great respect” for the FBI’s decision. He had previously been very critical of the FBI and Department of Justice for the earlier decision not to bring charges against the Democratic nominee.

