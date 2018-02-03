George Shadid Dies At Age 88

Former Peoria County Sheriff and Illinois State Senator George Shadid has died.

The Peoria County coroner says Shadid died at 1:37 a.m. Saturday at his residence at Heartis Village, Route 91, Peoria. Shadid died of natural causes. He was 88.

Shadid was born to Lebanese immigrants. He became a City of Peoria police officer in 1953. He was elected Peoria County sheriff 1976.

Shadid was appointed to the Illinois State Senate in 1993 to replace Richard Luft of Pekin, who was appointed to a statewide position. Shadid retired in 2006 and was replaced by current Illinois State Senator Dave Koehler.

The Peoria County Jail was officially named the George P. Shadid Law Enforcement Center in 2014.

