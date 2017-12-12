GONE: Husbands last piece of Bachelorhood

It’s been over 5 years since I moved in to the home I now share with my husband. Before my arrival, let’s just say…it was a complete man-pad. For his credit, he kept it pretty clean. But there were just the basics:

Fridge

Microwave

Stove (Never touched unless it was to make frozen pizza in the oven)

Couch

Recliner

Floor Lamp

GIANT ASS TV

Play Station

Play Station 2

Play Station 3

and Wii

You know, the man essentials. As you can imagine, it didn’t take me very long to “encourage” him to update this house. Room by room, piece by piece, new paint colors, carpeting, furniture all appeared over time. He would actually make joking comments about how I “hate all his stuff”. He really was kidding…and I didn’t hate anything…it was simply time for it to updated.

For over a year now, the ONLY remaining piece of his singleton days was a big, blue lazy boy recliner. It was a good chair, but it had most certainly put in it’s time and deserved a proper retirement. After learning we were expecting, he (not me although he will laugh and tell you differently) decided we really could use the space where the chair was located for the baby swing. We said our goodbyes, sat it on the curb, and it disappeared. It’s gone, along with my husbands bachelorhood.