Governor: State’s Battle Against Opioid Epidemic Continues

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner used a visit to Peoria to outline the state’s battle, to date, against an opioid epidemic.

Rauner, Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti and Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary James Dimas visited Peoria’s New Leaf Lodge and Retreat Friday.

Rauner says the state’s efforts include a state opioid hotline and the use of Narcan to counteract and overdose.

“I’m proud to say there were 2,000 opioid overdose reversals in Illinois in the last year,” Rauner said. “We’re saving thousands of lives.”

Dimas says state officials aim to address underlying issues as well.

“Opioid use disorder is a chronic disease like any other chronic disease, like hypertension, like diabetes,” Dimas said. “It starts with a combination of genetic predispositions and then environmental figures can lead to behaviors that exacerbate the problem.”

The state’s opioid helpline is 1-833-2-FINDHELP.

There is also a new website with information than can be found HERE.

