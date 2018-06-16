Green Chevrolet, Ford Owner Killed In Racing Accident

The owner of Green Chevrolet and Green Ford, Jeff Green, has been killed in an auto racing accident in Canada, according to sources.

Details are sketchy. Green participates in Indy-car style races.

According to the website chevystore.com, Green started in the automotive business by cleaning cars in Monmouth at the age of 13, eventually becoming a technician.

Green went to Northwood University in Midland, Michigan to study Automotive Marketing and Business and earned Bachelors and Associates degrees.

Green later was in Danville for 18 years running Chevrolet and Mazda dealerships. Green moved to Peoria in 1997 where he purchased the Chevrolet dealership and later a Ford dealership.

The website states Green was involved in the day-to-day operations of both Green Chevrolet and Green Ford.

This story will be updated.

