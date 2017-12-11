Yesterday, after a long and needed Sunday nap, I decided to venture out and grocery shop.

Realizing it was Sunday, I did psychologically brace myself for the potential crowd. And although the parking lot didn’t seem too packed, what I found inside was much different.

First off, there wasn’t ONE shopping cart to be found. I kind of just stood there and weighed out my options. Do I waddle my 7 1/2 month pregnant self back out to a cart corral hoping to find one…or wait. At that moment, a nice woman walked in and returned her cart. YES I THOUGHT! The only thing was, it was a super short cart and not the usual large and in charge one that I’m used to utilizing. But beggars can’t be choosers so off I go! Right? Wrong. As soon as I started rolling forward, I noticed my mini-cart had a bum wheel. A wheel that did not move what-so-ever. It was annoying as all get out, but I rocked it. Instead of being able to turn my cart anywhere, it much resembled a scene from Fast and Furious. That’s right, I was drifting my shopping cart around the grocery aisle corners. The eggs, bottled water and Pringles had no idea what they were getting themselves into once they came off that shelf. In the altered words of Robert Duval from Days of Thunder… Grocery Shoppin’ is Racin’.