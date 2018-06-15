Have You Gotten Dad Something Yet?

A recent survey asked DADS what they’d like to get this year, and I have the results. So if you haven’t shopped yet, you’re welcome. I’m about to save your behind.
The top 10 gifts dads want are:
- A nice dinner out
- A nice bottle of booze
- A watch (One year for our anniversary, I got my husband a Tree Hut watch … treehut.co … and had it engraved. It’s pretty badass and he LOVES it)
- A vacation…you don’t have to book a trip to the Bahamas…give him a vaca from everyday stuff. Mow the lawn and do all the house fixes he normally would.
- Clothing
- A Smart Speaker
- A steak dinner at home
- Tickets to a sporting event
- Beer
- Expensive Coffee
There ya go…another idea is some time with YOU!! Go to a game together…go to a movie…have a beer in a beer garden somewhere. Spend some quality time with pops.
Happy Father’s Day everyone!