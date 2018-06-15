Have You Gotten Dad Something Yet?

A recent survey asked DADS what they’d like to get this year, and I have the results. So if you haven’t shopped yet, you’re welcome. I’m about to save your behind.

The top 10 gifts dads want are:

A nice dinner out A nice bottle of booze A watch (One year for our anniversary, I got my husband a Tree Hut watch … treehut.co … and had it engraved. It’s pretty badass and he LOVES it) A vacation…you don’t have to book a trip to the Bahamas…give him a vaca from everyday stuff. Mow the lawn and do all the house fixes he normally would. Clothing A Smart Speaker A steak dinner at home Tickets to a sporting event Beer Expensive Coffee

There ya go…another idea is some time with YOU!! Go to a game together…go to a movie…have a beer in a beer garden somewhere. Spend some quality time with pops.

Happy Father’s Day everyone!