Have you seen The Peoria Riverfront lately?

Hey, it’s Randy. Such a nice day. So, I decided to take a walk to the Peoria Riverfront Village area today and see what was up. What I found was lots of it was already down. The whole area, from the former Liberty Park gazebo (which isn’t there anymore) to old “platform” is being demolished and hauled away to make way for the new Riverfront Village Park. What is that going to look like? Nobody knows for sure at this point, although you can click HERE to see the long list of some of the incarnations that are being considered.