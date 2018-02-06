Community health centers are pressing for funding.

Heartland Health Services is calling on lawmakers to extend funding for Community Health Centers as part of a day of demonstration.

“Urging lawmakers to get us out from under this funding cliff and extend community health center funding,” said Vice President of Marketing Jamie Messmore.

Funding for health centers and other programs originally expired in October. A stopgap budget extended funding until March.

Seven combined locations between Peoria and Pekin provide 20,000 people in central Illinois.

Without another extension or permanent solution, Messmore said a substantial portion of federal funding for health centers will soon dry up. For Heartland Health Services, that’s about $1.7 million in funding according to Messmore.

The centers primarily provide health care for the underserved population. However, members of other economic classes seek help as well.

“If you take some of these health care centers away from these areas, it could be devastating for those people. Because they simply won’t have access to health care,” Messmore said.

Messmore says most of her clients are on Medicaid, and the clinics recently began providing OB/GYN services.

She says health centers are already enacting hiring freezes. Messmore believes the funding cliff could trigger job losses.

The day of demonstration lasts only for Feb. 6.

The post Health Centers Push For Funding appeared first on 1470 WMBD.