Heat Advisory in effect until 7:00 Monday night

From The National Weather Service…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF THE MIX 106.9 LISTENING AREA UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY…

* TEMPERATURE…Highs will reach the low to mid 90s today

through Monday. Heat indices will peak near 100 degrees this

afternoon, and from 100 to 105 degrees during the afternoons

from Saturday through Monday.

* TIMING…This afternoon through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses due to prolonged oppressive heat and

humidity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of water, wear light weight and loose

fitting clothing, stay in an air-conditioned room if possible,

stay out of the sun and take frequent breaks, and check up on

relatives and neighbors. Know the signs and symptoms of heat

exhaustion and heat stroke.