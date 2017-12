As the day of my baby’s birth grows closer, I’m not going to lie, I’m freaking the freak out.

I had a real contraction last week, and I literally thought I may die. Yes, I am just that weak. ( I laid on my left side and drank a TON of water as instructed if that happens prematurely and it stopped)

So I am curious, with so many options…how did you choose to give birth and why?

All natural, Epidural, water birth, home birth, scheduled C-section?