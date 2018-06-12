IHOP is now IHOB

People are freaking out over a classic breakfast chain of restaurants changing their name. Fear not, my pancake loving friends, this is just temporary. According to IHOP, they have changed their name, for a short time, to IHOB. Yes, the B stands for burgers. They’re adding seven new “Ultimate Steakburgers” to the menu and the name change is a marketing campaign to get some attention…which looks like it’s working.

Wendy’s has already cashed in on this change. Someone tweeted to Wendy’s “So Wendy, you just gonna let IHOB sell burgers on your block?” Wendy’s response was “Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard.” I love their social media person.