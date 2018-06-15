IL Unemployment Rate Drops For 5th Straight Month

Illinois’ unemployment rate fell for the fifth month in a row in May.

The state jobless rate came in a 4.3-percent last nonth, down slightly from 4.4-percent in April. Illinois Department of Employment Security Spokesperson Bob Gough says jobs grew by 8,600 in May, marking a postive trend.

“For the first five months of the year, jobs were growing faster than they’ve grown the past two years. And, when you look at the increases in job creation, retention and investment, it’s a more pro-business climate. And, that’s certainly helping move things along.

Areas with the most job growth last month were education and health services, government and financial activities.

The national unemployment rate for May came in at 3.8-percent.

