Illinois Sees More Synthetic Cannabinoid Cases

Synthetic cannabinoids, commonly known as K2/Spice, or fake pot, apparently will not go away.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says more cases have recently been confirmed across the state, with the majority of them being in Winnebago County.

Wisconsin has also recently reported cases.

Health Department Spokeperson Melaney Arnold says it is unclear if this is a new batch of synthetic cannabinoids or leftover batches from the spring.

“We want people to know that synthetic cannabinoids are not safe. Whether they are part of this batch or another batch. And, if residents have a problem stopping the use of synthetic cannabinoids, we encourage them to get help through a substance abuse program,” Arnold said.

Cases of severe bleeding linked to K-2/Spice have tested positive for Brodifacoum, a chemical found in rat poison.

More than 160 Illinois residents in 15 counties have developed severe bleeding after using the drug.

Health officials say early treatment can save lives.

Symptoms to watch for include blood in the urine, severe nose bleeds, bleeding gums, internal bleeding and coughing up blood.

Details on finding a local treatment center can be found HERE.

