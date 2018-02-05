Impact Of Bergner’s Closing

Local leaders are assesing the impact of Bergner’s in Sheridan Village closing its doors for good.

Third District Peoria City Councilman Tim Riggenbach says the store has been mainstay in the city for 60 years and the news is a blow to his district.

“That store has been such an anchor for that part of town,” Riggenbach said. “We just hate to see it close.”

Riggenbach says jobs will be lost and there will be fewer places to shop when the store closes. Riggenbach said he is meeting with financial experts to discuss the full impact this week.

The councilman encourages consumers to support their local brick and mortar locations, since he feels the closure may be a result of of more people shopping online.

“I’m not a professional in that regard. But my antecdotal wisdom would be absolutely,” Riggenbach said.

Riggenbach says residents in his distrcit have been sharing stories about their shopping experiences at the store since the announcement. He remembers feeding reindeer many holiday seasons ago.

“That stuff and talking Christmas tree. Those are just a few stories peopel sharing and remeniscing together,” Riggenbach said.

Riggenbach says the Sheridan Village ownership group values the local population and is confident additions, whether it be a farmer’s market or something bigger, will be made following the loss of Bergner’s.

